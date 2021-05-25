RBNZ monetary policy meeting 26 May - preview

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary policy Statement and Governor Orr press conference

from 0200GMT

Earlier posted previews here:

Consensus expectations are, in summary:

RBNZ to leave its cash rate on hold at 0.25%

and to upgrade its economic forecasts

Reuters polling have all 12 surveyed analysts expecting the Bank to hold the OCR at its record low. Reuters add some comments via Kiwibank:

"No central bank wants to tighten policy prematurely"

"The difficult task for central banks over the last decade or more has been on how to generate sustainable inflation. Letting an economy run a little hot is justified."

And via WPAC in NZ:

"A 'neutral' unemployment rate is probably in the region of 4%; we'd need to get not just down to that level, but below it, before we would expect to see a substantial pickup in wage pressure,"

Westpac does not expect a rate hike from the RBNZ until early 2024, though it assumes other unconventional policies, including bond buying, will end before then.

----

Background to the meeting, major economic indicatoions:

unemployment falling to 4.7% in the March quarter (two years ahead of RBNZ projections)

key commodity exports, notably dairy, have beaten price expectations

boom in the housing market a boost for the construction sector

inflation expected above 2% this year, but not to be sustained above there







