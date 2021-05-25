RBNZ monetary policy meeting 26 May - preview
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary policy Statement and Governor Orr press conference
- from 0200GMT
Earlier posted previews here:
Consensus expectations are, in summary:
- RBNZ to leave its cash rate on hold at 0.25%
- and to upgrade its economic forecasts
Reuters polling have all 12 surveyed analysts expecting the Bank to hold the OCR at its record low. Reuters add some comments via Kiwibank:
- "No central bank wants to tighten policy prematurely"
- "The difficult task for central banks over the last decade or more has been on how to generate sustainable inflation. Letting an economy run a little hot is justified."
And via WPAC in NZ:
- "A 'neutral' unemployment rate is probably in the region of 4%; we'd need to get not just down to that level, but below it, before we would expect to see a substantial pickup in wage pressure,"
- Westpac does not expect a rate hike from the RBNZ until early 2024, though it assumes other unconventional policies, including bond buying, will end before then.
----
Background to the meeting, major economic indicatoions:
- unemployment falling to 4.7% in the March quarter (two years ahead of RBNZ projections)
- key commodity exports, notably dairy, have beaten price expectations
- boom in the housing market a boost for the construction sector
- inflation expected above 2% this year, but not to be sustained above there