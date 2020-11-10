RBNZ monetary policy meeting November 11 - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Coming up from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, announcement due at 0100GMT on Wednesday.


Via Scotia:
  • No change in the official cash rate of 0.25% is expected at this meeting but other easing measures are expected to be unveiled. 
  • For one, a funding for lending program is expected to be implemented that could amount to half of the size of the existing NZ$100 billion asset purchase program. 
  • Further guidance on negative rates is also expected without moving there just yet as the central bank has been guiding banks to be prepared.
  • Markets are pricing almost 50bps in cuts next year. 
  • This is a central bank worth watching as it possibly adds its name to a small sample of regional central banks experimenting with negative rates.


