RBNZ monetary policy meeting November 11 - preview
Coming up from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, announcement due at 0100GMT on Wednesday.
Via Scotia:
- No change in the official cash rate of 0.25% is expected at this meeting but other easing measures are expected to be unveiled.
- For one, a funding for lending program is expected to be implemented that could amount to half of the size of the existing NZ$100 billion asset purchase program.
- Further guidance on negative rates is also expected without moving there just yet as the central bank has been guiding banks to be prepared.
- Markets are pricing almost 50bps in cuts next year.
- This is a central bank worth watching as it possibly adds its name to a small sample of regional central banks experimenting with negative rates.