RBNZ monetary policy meeting November 11 - preview

No change in the official cash rate of 0.25% is expected at this meeting but other easing measures are expected to be unveiled.

For one, a funding for lending program is expected to be implemented that could amount to half of the size of the existing NZ$100 billion asset purchase program.

Further guidance on negative rates is also expected without moving there just yet as the central bank has been guiding banks to be prepared.

Markets are pricing almost 50bps in cuts next year.