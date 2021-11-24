RBNZ monetary policy statement due at the top of the hour. A 25bp rate hike is expected.
A cash rate hike of 25bps is widely expected, with some expecting 50bps. Previews:
Following at 0200 GMT is RBNZ Governor Orr's press conference.
- RBNZ rate hike coming up today, 25bps is baked in but some look for 50bps
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting coming up Wednesday 24 November 2021, preview
- NZDUSD trades to lowest level since mid-November
- RBNZ Shadow Board is overwhelmingly calling for a tightening in monetary policy
- Coming up this week - the RBNZ will hike its cash rate
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting next week - rate hike baked in - preview
- Central bank watch: RBNZ to hike by 50bps?
The next Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy meeting after today is February 23.