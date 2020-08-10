RBNZ policy meeting this week - preview (and where to for the NZD)

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary Policy Statement and media conference

Due on Wednesday 12 August 2020 at 0200GMT Earlier posts: RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week - fewer 'shadow board' members consider further stimulus appropriate

RBNZ monetary policy decision due this week - preview Via Citi (in brief):

RBNZ ... policy will be left unchanged but risks are dovish

activity data since the last forecast in May has recovered sufficiently to justify an upward revision to growth forecasts

However, of greater focus for markets will be the RBNZ's review of its monetary policy tools -especially around potential to adjust the LSAP (currently NZD60bn), purchasing foreign assets or implementing negative interest rate policy

And on the NZ$:

Seasonality shows that there is more risk avoidance in August than in other months, and in the G10 currency space NZD tends to fall in line with AUD

This is an anomaly, and we see no clear reason for this type of seasonality. However, with a general election due in September, if the market environment this year changes to risk-off again, the probability that NZD will depreciate over the next month, even if only temporarily, is likely to get higher









