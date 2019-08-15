RBNZ says recent rate cuts will lead to higher inflation, GDP growth, support employment

Plenty of Reserve Bank of New Zealand news today! Earlier we had terse comments from Governor Orr:

Orr was taking issue with an opinion piece in the NZ press from the business lobby:

And, no slacking off on a Friday from the Bank, publishes an anlalysis piece:

In brief:

How effective is monetary policy in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), in a world of persistently low interest rates?

Our results show that conventional monetary policy is still as effective as before the crisis.

… a 25 basis point cut in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) leads to an increase in inflation and GDP growth, and that this response is as big today as it was before the GFC.

This implies that the recent OCR cuts by the Reserve Bank will lead to - all else equal - higher inflation and GDP growth, and help support maximum sustainable employment







And, if the numbers keep coming in like this ….

expect more cuts.

