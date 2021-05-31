RBNZ's Hawkesby says the market is getting too far ahead on rate hikes, remember these are conditional

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Hawkesby

says a similar amount of stimulus still needed as back in February

least regret would be to have stimulus in place longer than taking it away quickly

OCR projections of a rate hike at the end of next year is conditional on underlying economic assumptions

aware that markets trying to get ahead of bias, must remember these are conditional projections

recent covid-19 outbreaks a reminder that uncertainties remain

inflation not seen reaching sustainable levels until tail end of projections Headlines above via Reuters with bolding mine.





Evan at RBNZ Governor Orr's press conference last week Hawkesby was interjecting with urgings to view the projections as conditional. One factor motivating Hawkesby will be the kiwi $ gaining after the RBNZ policy announcement last week - this is not something the Bank wants.







