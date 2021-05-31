RBNZ's Hawkesby says the market is getting too far ahead on rate hikes, remember these are conditional
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Hawkesby
- says a similar amount of stimulus still needed as back in February
- least regret would be to have stimulus in place longer than taking it away quickly
- OCR projections of a rate hike at the end of next year is conditional on underlying economic assumptions
- aware that markets trying to get ahead of bias, must remember these are conditional projections
- recent covid-19 outbreaks a reminder that uncertainties remain
- inflation not seen reaching sustainable levels until tail end of projections
Evan at RBNZ Governor Orr's press conference last week Hawkesby was interjecting with urgings to view the projections as conditional. One factor motivating Hawkesby will be the kiwi $ gaining after the RBNZ policy announcement last week - this is not something the Bank wants.