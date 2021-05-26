RBNZ's Orr says the New Zealand labour market has been very resilient

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr appearing before parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee

global economic outlook has continued to improve

NZ labour market very resiient

in the near term expects the inflation rate to be above the midpoint of its target range

expects house price growth to slow dramatically in H2

positive outlook driven by vaccine rollout, reduced health risks

projections see normalising of monetary policy by this time next year

Orr hedges that 'normalising' comment with if things evolve as expected. Which is fair enough ... central banker types are prone to suffer from overconfidence in their forecasts, Orr doing a bit of sideways acknowledgement of this.





Orr is addressing yesterday's release of the Bank's latest Monetary Policy Statement