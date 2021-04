The really quick preview of this is no change to any of the major policy planks is expected.

The thing to watch will be the updated forecasts in the 'Outlook Report' that'll be published at the same time as the decision Statement. I popped up a preview of this yesterday:





Governor Kuroda press conference follows at 0630GMT:





Note that there is no firmly scheduled time for the Bank of Japan announcement, expect it somewhere in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window.