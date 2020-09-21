Reserve Bank deputy governor Guy Debelle speaking today - a preview of what to expect

The topic of Reserve Bank of Australia dep gov Debelle speech is The Australian Economy and Monetary Policy 

  • He is speaking at the Australian Industry Group conference
  • begins at 0030GMT
Local financial press here (Australian Financial Review, link may be gated) have a brief heads up preview on what to expect:
  • expected to give an upbeat assessment of the economic recovery
  • will also be called upon to provide details about possible plans to remove the central bank's committed liquidity facility (CLF) - a scheme devised to provide commercial banks with short-term liquidity in times when there is tighter supply of government bonds
  • also likely update where the central bank is up to on monetary policy options
