Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday - preview

Coming up on October 6, the RBNZ is widely expected to hike the cash rate by 25bps to 0.5%. More hikes are expected at the meetings following.

Brief remarks via BNZ:

As of Friday, the market was pricing an almost 90% chance of a 25bps hike.

News (on Sunday) that most of Waikato would enter a snap five-day lockdown, after the discovery of two new cases in the region, is unlikely to shake this consensus since the RBNZ has been clear that lockdowns won't necessarily prevent rate hikes and an October hike has been strongly signalled.

