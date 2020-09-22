Response to RBA Debelle's speech - RBA is always too optimistic. (Also, AUD targets).

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Debellse spoke yesterday:

Rabobank make a point that needs to be made more often (made here at ForexLive quite often) - the bolded words ... :
  • AUD ... is worst-placed for a US-China decoupling, the RBA's Debelle just gave a speech in which he said a lower AUD would be beneficial to support the economy, and that higher public debt levels (which the RBA will support) are not a problem. 
  • The RBA's projections, always too optimistic, are also that it will be three years before rates need to rise again. 
Rabobank twist the knife:
  • Ask the BOJ how long it has taken them
And, a little more:
  • We see scope for AUD/USD to pullback towards 0.71 on a three-month view and to fall to 0.68 in six months
Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Debellse spoke yesterday:


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose