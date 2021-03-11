Schembri Q&A: Wage subsidy programs will help companies rehire quicker
Comments from BOC Deputy
- The speed people return to the workforce is critical
- It will take people a long time to get back into the workforce
- We said in January that we expect to be in this situation 'into 2023'
The phrasing of that last line is a bit suspect. The way he said it, he made sure to highlight that they said it in January. Maybe it's a hint that they're going to pull it forward in the April forecasts.
- US fiscal stimulus will spill over into Canadian exports
- Everyone knows that this level of fiscal spending can't continue
He wasn't asked about bonds or QE but he will take questions from journalists at 1945 GMT (2:45 pm ET). Watch it here: