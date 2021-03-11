Schembri Q&A: Wage subsidy programs will help companies rehire quicker

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from BOC Deputy

Comments from BOC Deputy
  • The speed people return to the workforce is critical
  • It will take people a long time to get back into the workforce
  • We said in January that we expect to be in this situation 'into 2023'
The phrasing of that last line is a bit suspect. The way he said it, he made sure to highlight that they said it in January. Maybe it's a hint that they're going to pull it forward in the April forecasts.
  • US fiscal stimulus will spill over into Canadian exports
  • Everyone knows that this level of fiscal spending can't continue
He wasn't asked about bonds or QE but he will take questions from journalists at 1945 GMT (2:45 pm ET). Watch it here:


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose