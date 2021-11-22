Sen. Warren says she will vote against Powell's renomination

Powell will need at least one Republican vote





Warren came out against Powell in public comments before he was re-nominated so this isn't a surprise. She had called him a 'dangerous man'.







"It's no secret I oppose Chair Jerome Powell's renomination, and I will vote against him. I will support the President's nomination of Lael Brainard as Vice Chair. Powell's failures on regulation, climate, and ethics make vice chair spot critically important."

I'm fairly certain that Biden will throw the progressives a bone by allowing them to pick someone who is unfriendly to Wall Street (or less friendly) as the vice chair for supervision. That pick will come in early December.







As for Powell's confirmation, virtually all Republican Senators voted for him last time and it would be quiet a switcheroo for all of them to vote against the guy that Trump nominated.





