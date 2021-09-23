SNB leaves policy rate unchanged at -0.75%, as expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

SNB announces its latest monetary policy decision - 23 September 2021


  • Prior -0.75%
  • Sight deposit interest rate unchanged at -0.75%
  • Swiss france remains highly valued
  • SNB will remain active in FX markets as necessary
  • Sees 2021 inflation at 0.5% (previously 0.4%)
  • Sees 2022 inflation at 0.7% (previously 0.6%)
  • Sees 2023 inflation at 0.6% (previously 0.6%)
  • Swiss GDP likely to return to pre-crisis level in 2H 2021
  • Full statement
A rather non-event by the SNB and that keeps with market expectations, given that they have pretty much no room to maneuver at the moment. Carry on as you will.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose