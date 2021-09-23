SNB leaves policy rate unchanged at -0.75%, as expected
SNB announces its latest monetary policy decision - 23 September 2021
- Prior -0.75%
- Sight deposit interest rate unchanged at -0.75%
A rather non-event by the SNB and that keeps with market expectations, given that they have pretty much no room to maneuver at the moment. Carry on as you will.
- Swiss france remains highly valued
- SNB will remain active in FX markets as necessary
- Sees 2021 inflation at 0.5% (previously 0.4%)
- Sees 2022 inflation at 0.7% (previously 0.6%)
- Sees 2023 inflation at 0.6% (previously 0.6%)
- Swiss GDP likely to return to pre-crisis level in 2H 2021
- Full statement