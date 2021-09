SNB leaves policy rate unchanged at -0.75%, as expected

SNB announces its latest monetary policy decision - 23 September 2021





Prior -0.75%

Sight deposit interest rate unchanged at -0.75%

Swiss france remains highly valued

SNB will remain active in FX markets as necessary

Sees 2021 inflation at 0.5% (previously 0.4%)

Sees 2022 inflation at 0.7% (previously 0.6%)

Sees 2023 inflation at 0.6% (previously 0.6%)

Swiss GDP likely to return to pre-crisis level in 2H 2021

Full statement





A rather non-event by the SNB and that keeps with market expectations, given that they have pretty much no room to maneuver at the moment. Carry on as you will. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.