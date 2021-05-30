Swiss National Bank Chair Jordan says the CHF remains highly valued
Weekend comments once again from Chairman of the SNB Thomas Jordan, in an interview with a Swiss newspaper.
- (Schweiz am Wochenende)
Info comes via Reuters:
- In Switzerland, we believe the inflation risk is modest
- Until recently inflation here was even negative, meaning consumer prices were falling slightly, now it's back in positive territory. The National Bank expects moderate inflation
- The strong currency also works to dampen inflation. The franc remains highly valued"
- Swiss economy not overheating
- its monetary policy is appropriate
Nothing new here from Jordan, reiterating recent remarks. He made very similar comments last weekend and on Tuesday last week.