Swiss National Bank Chair Jordan says the CHF remains highly valued

Weekend comments once again from Chairman of the SNB Thomas Jordan, in an interview with a Swiss newspaper.

(Schweiz am Wochenende)

Info comes via Reuters

In Switzerland, we believe the inflation risk is modest

Until recently inflation here was even negative, meaning consumer prices were falling slightly, now it's back in positive territory. The National Bank expects moderate inflation

The strong currency also works to dampen inflation. The franc remains highly valued"

Swiss economy not overheating

its monetary policy is appropriate

Nothing new here from Jordan, reiterating recent remarks. He made very similar comments last weekend and on Tuesday last week.























