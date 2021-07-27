The US Fed's FOMC meeting will be a focus today - preview

The Federal Open Market Committee statement is due at 1800 GMT on Wednesday 28 July 2021

Powell presser commences at 1830 GMT

Asia FX will be taking the opportunity to sit on its hands and watch Olympic action ...





Regional equities will be more active however, will Chinese stocks continue their swoon?





Here are some brief remarks from WPAC on what they expect from the FOMC on Wednesday, US time:

Policy is set to remain on hold at the July FOMC meeting, but we will be looking for additional guidance on the Committee's perception of the outlook and the balance of risks, and any discussion of the pace of asset purchases.

The statement should continue to refer to inflationary pressures as transitory.



