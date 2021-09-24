There is a busy agenda of Federal Reserve speakers on Friday - Powell, Clarida

Federal Reserve speakers on the agenda for Friday 24 September 2021

1245 GMT

0845 US ET Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak virtually before the Ohio Bankers League "Bouncing Back in the Post-Pandemic Economy" 2021 CEO Symposium





1400 GMT

1000 US ET Kansas City Fed President Esther George to speak on the economic and monetary policy outlook before virtual American Enterprise Institute event





1400 GMT

Also at 1000 ET, a discussion panel on a virtual "Fed Listens: Perspective on the Pandemic Recovery" event with

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (to give opening remarks)



(to give opening remarks) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida

1600 GMT

At 1200 US ET Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on "From Policy to Progress: Partnering to Create Equitable Community Development" and participates in moderated question-and-answer session before Lincoln Institute of Land Policy event.





And, on Saturday 25 September 1100 GMT

0700 US ET New York Fed head John Williams gives a presentation on International Coordination of Monetary Policy Strategies before virtual Swiss National Bank Research Conference 2021



