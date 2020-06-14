UK Times reports on a further £150 billion of stimulus expected from the Bank of England

UK press report preview on more QE bond buying and such to come from the BoE

a further £150bn of stimulus

its latest attempt to cushion the economic damage from Covid-19

more buying for to its quantitative easing (QE) programme





The Times is referring to this week's monetary policy meeting at the BoE

Thursday 18 June

1100GMT for the announcement

1300GMT will be more from the bank (virtual panel with Broadbent, Tenreyro)



