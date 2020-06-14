UK Times reports on a further £150 billion of stimulus expected from the Bank of England
UK press report preview on more QE bond buying and such to come from the BoE
- a further £150bn of stimulus
- its latest attempt to cushion the economic damage from Covid-19
- more buying for to its quantitative easing (QE) programme
Times is gated, but here is the link if you can access it
The Times is referring to this week's monetary policy meeting at the BoE
Thursday 18 June
- 1100GMT for the announcement
- 1300GMT will be more from the bank (virtual panel with Broadbent, Tenreyro)