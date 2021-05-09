Weekend - ECB's Rehn wants the Bank to adopt the Fed's inflation target approach
Reuters report on weekend comments to media from the head of the Finnish central bank Rehn.
- European Central Bank should accept an overshooting of its inflation target
- wage inflation pressure in weak, "the economy can cope with lower levels of unemployment...without rapid inflation"
Link to Reuters here for (not very much) more
EUR/USD is circa 1.2166, barely changed form it late Friday level in US markets prior to their close.