Weekend: PBOC dep gov says China must promote pension investment to bolster capital market
Comments over the weekend from Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People's Bank of China, quoted in the Shanghai Securities News
- China pension system can help develop direct financing
- would support the country's "deleveraging" campaign, if long-term pension funds are matched with companies' equity financing and long-term bonds.
- China could further open up its financial markets by allowing more foreign financial institutions to participate in its pension investment management
via Reuters