Westpac forecast the RBA will extend its QE and shift YCC to the November 24 bond
Reserve Bank of Australia forecast from WPAC
Main points Westpac make:
- We are forecasting that the RBA will extend its Quantitative Easing program (QE) with a third $100 billion program (QE3), which will begin in the first week of September.
- That move will complement the decision to extend the Yield Curve Control (YCC) Policy to purchase the November 2024 bond at the cash rate of 0.1%.
And:
- We expect both policy extensions to be announced with the Board meeting on August 3.
- We see the Bank adopting a clear policy approach of not tightening policy in 2021 with a view to reviewing the policy stance in 2022.
Bolding mine. Note that the RBA has repeatedly said its not expecting to tighten cash rate policy until 2024 - this from Governor Lowe's Statement in February:
- The Board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range. For this to occur, wages growth will have to be materially higher than it is currently. This will require significant gains in employment and a return to a tight labour market. The Board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest.