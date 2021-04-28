Westpac forecast the RBA will extend its QE and shift YCC to the November 24 bond

Reserve Bank of Australia forecast from WPAC

Main points Westpac make:

We are forecasting that the RBA will extend its Quantitative Easing program (QE) with a third $100 billion program (QE3), which will begin in the first week of September.

That move will complement the decision to extend the Yield Curve Control (YCC) Policy to purchase the November 2024 bond at the cash rate of 0.1%.

And:

We expect both policy extensions to be announced with the Board meeting on August 3.

We see the Bank adopting a clear policy approach of not tightening policy in 2021 with a view to reviewing the policy stance in 2022.

Bolding mine. Note that the RBA has repeatedly said its not expecting to tighten cash rate policy until 2024 - this from Governor Lowe's Statement in February:

The Board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range. For this to occur, wages growth will have to be materially higher than it is currently. This will require significant gains in employment and a return to a tight labour market. The Board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest.



