Westpac on the US Federal Reserve timeline for taper and hiking

Fresh off their call for the Reserve Bank of Australia:

WPAC on the Fed, the bank has revised their forecast following last week's FOMC:

we anticipate Federal Reserve purchases to be tapered through the first half of 2022 after the policy change is announced in September 2021 - conditional on key data performing.

Rate hikes are then expected to begin in December 2022.

How can one event shift expectations so far? Simply, on display in the June FOMC meeting communications was an abrupt shift in the perspective of the Committee, from a risk-focused mindset to a constructive, pragmatic approach. This is most apparent in the FOMC's characterisation of the labour market.

