Westpac says the RBA might increase its QE bond-buying, not taper

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Westpac note in response to the deteriorating economic position in Australia due to ongoing and expanding lockdowns.

  • Our revised estimates point to a likely contraction in the national economy of 0.7% in the September quarter, at a cost of around $8 billion. However, with a strong bounce back expected in the December quarter 
On implications for the RBA:
  • we believe a better approach would be to announce in August that the Board will instead review the taper decision at the September meeting
  • ... Markets would be alerted to the possibility that a decision could be made to actually lift purchases from the week of September 10 to $6 billion per week with a review in November. 
  • ... If our forecasts prove to be correct a September decision to lift purchases on a temporary basis would be entirely reasonable.
When this is all over I hope someone buys this guy a beer or three
rba governor Lowe 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose