Where is the market after the Powell press conference

Gold lower, silver lower, yields lower, stocks higher. The dollar higher

EURUSD 1.1791, +75 pips at the start. 1.1784, +68 pips at the end

GBPUSD 1.3000, +71 pips at the start. 1.2990, +58 pips at the end

USDJPY 104.86, -23 pips at the start. 104.99, -10 pips at the end

USDCHF 0.9125, -54 pips at the start. 0.913%, -49 pips at the end

USDCAD 1.3348, -32 pips at the start. 1.3342, -38 pips at the end

AUDUSD 0.7189, +31 pips at the start. 0.7184%, +26 pips at the end

NZDUSD 0.6671, +10 pips at the start. 0.6667%, +9 pips at the end

Gold $1968.27, plus $9.84 at the start. $1966.33, plus $7.90 at the end

Silver $24.38, -1.3 cents At the start. $24.19, $-0.21 at the end

S&P index 3254.82, +36.38 points at the start. 3259.93+41.49 points at the end



NASDAQ index 10540.52, +138 points at the start. 10543.99, +141.9 points at the end



Dow 26505.80, +126.5 points at the start. 26556.23, +176.93 points at the end

2 year 0.1289%, -0.9 basis points. 0.127% at the end



5 year 0.256%, -0.7 basis points. 0.2469% at the end



10 year 0.585%, +0.6 basis points. 0.5724% at the end



30 year 1.2475%, +3.0 basis points. 1.2418% at the end.

