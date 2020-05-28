Williams: Doesn't see Fed actions overheating the economy

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from NY Fed President John Williams:

  • Still a lot of demand for US Treasuries
  • Housing shouldn't suffer long-term damage from the virus
  • Psychology of consumer is big challenge for reopening
  • Main Street lending program to be up-and-running in the next couple weeks
  • Doesn't see now any problems in terms of deficits
There's nothing new here and it all underscores the optimism (dare I say complacency?) about the reopening and return to normal.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose