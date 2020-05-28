Williams: Doesn't see Fed actions overheating the economy
Comments from NY Fed President John Williams:
- Still a lot of demand for US Treasuries
- Housing shouldn't suffer long-term damage from the virus
- Psychology of consumer is big challenge for reopening
- Main Street lending program to be up-and-running in the next couple weeks
- Doesn't see now any problems in terms of deficits
There's nothing new here and it all underscores the optimism (dare I say complacency?) about the reopening and return to normal.