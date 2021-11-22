Yellen: We do have to be concerned about inflation

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Yellen interview on CNBC

  • We do have to be concerned about inflation
  • Inflation has reached a level that concerns most Americans
  • Inflation partly a reflection of pandemic impact on the economy
  • White House is doing everything it can to address bottlenecks
  • Fed needs to play important role to make sure inflation doesn't remain endemic
This is a different tone on inflation. There wasn't even a passing mention of transitory price rises.

  • Powell and Brainard should have broad Senate support
  • Economy 'on a strong growth spurt at the moment'

