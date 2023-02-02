Hiroshi Nakaso is a former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor. He was (maybe still is) in the running to be the new Governor of the Bank of Japan once KLurodsa's term expires in April.

Nakaso says he has taken up a post as the chairman of a taskforce to deal with financial issues under the APEC advisory council. I don't really know if this rules him out of nomination to become the new Gov.

Nakaso has previously floated, publicly, ideas for exiting ultra-easy policy:

Other contenders include:

Current deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya

Hirohide Yamaguchi, a previous ep gov also (way back under the previous Governor Shirakawa)

Masatsuge Asakawa, Japan's top financial diplomat at the MoF

