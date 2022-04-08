TD Research discusses its expectations for next week's ECB policy meeting.

"The ECB is likely to announce that its APP programme will end in May, and prepare markets for a June rate hike," TD notes.

"We continue to like EURUSD downside through the start of Q2 on a mix of drivers. An ECB pivot would anchor a possible low for EURUSD, though a break of the 1.12 high requires settlement on the US terminal rate pricing. That said, a more active ECB is likely to reinforce the lows in EURCHF and would favor buying EURGBP dips towards 0.83," TD adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.