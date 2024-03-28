Steven Englander is head of Global G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank. He spoke in an interview with CNBC:

“I think we’re actually very, very close to them [Japanese authorities] jumping in … they’ve already discussed the political consequences and nobody’s sitting there asking for a weaker yen,”

intervention would be aimed at buying time until the Fed starts cutting interest rates or for the Bank of Japan to hike its rates a little more

I posted on a heads-up from Japanese PMI Kishida hinting at government/BOJ 'coordination' earlier:

