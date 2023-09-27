Atlanta Fed GDPNow

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estiimate for Q3 growth comes in unchanged at 4.9%.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2023 is 4.9 percent on September 27, unchanged from September 19 after rounding. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors, the nowcast of third-quarter gross private domestic investment growth increased from 9.6 percent to 9.9 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Friday, September 29.