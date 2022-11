Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking at 7.30pm Sydney time on 22 November 2022

this is 0830 GMT

a Q&A will follow

The RBA has pivoted back to 25bp rate hikes after a series of +50. The Bank says its now assessing the (lagged) impacts of the hikes. The Bank next meets on December 6, a +25bp rate hike is the consensus expected.