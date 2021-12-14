The weakness for AUD/USD is fairly gentle, its off 30 or so points from earlier highs. There are AUD/NZD flows going through which is helping to limit the losses on NZD/USD (i.e. selling of AUD and buying of NZD).

Coming from New Zealand later in the week are:

December 15 will bring the half-yearly economic and fiscal update

December 16 brings Q3 GDP

The eco/fiscal update is expected to show resilient tax revenues helping to support government finances despite coronavirus-support spending. 3 GDP is likely to be 'looked through' to a better Q4 result.

Policy divergence ahead between the RBNZ and RBA continues use to be a support for NZD against the AUD despite the recent upticks for AUD/NZD: