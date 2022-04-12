The data is here:

Note this:

labour costs +2.7% q/q (from +1.8%)

selling prices +2.3% q/q (from 1.4%)

And, retail prices pass-through:

The reasoning being cited for a May rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia is that this latest inflation indication, along with others, is enough to trigger the RBA regardless of the election campaign. The Release of Q1 CPI data on April 27 is the next trigger (or not trigger, as the case may be) to watch.