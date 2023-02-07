The post on the Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision is here:

Australia - RBA raises the cash rate by +25bp to 3.35%, as expected

The statement from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe sounded a hawkish note, stating cleary the Board expects further rate hike increases (i.e. more than one) are to come. The RBA inflation target band is 2 to 3%. The CPI is WAY above that and in today's statement the Bank said it did not expect the CPI to fall to even 3% until 2025. This'll explain the multiple rate hikes yet to come.

This is a 1 minute candle chart of AUD/USD. If you are in bed staring at your phone it'll give you a picture of the FX response.

audusd rba rate hike 07 February 2023