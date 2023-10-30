The summary points from BoA's Bank of Japan preview:

The back-up in global rates is putting pressure on YCC once again, leaving the BoJ with a difficult choice

While major policy revisions are unlikely, we expect another YCC tweak with base case an increase in 10yr JGB ceiling to 1.5%

Continued upward pressure on JGB yields and BoJ's continued policy intervention likely; hard for JPY to rise

