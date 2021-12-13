The Bank of Canada periodically reviews its overall mandate and this time looked at four options, including a switch to average inflation targeting like the Federal Reserve.

A Reuters report last week tipped that there would be no change.

Policy will be maintained for the next five years

BOC will sometimes hold rate at a low level for longer than usual to address the challenges of structurally low interest rates

Will use broad set of tools to deal with likelihood rate will often be at its lowest possible point

Agrees with gov't that primary objective of monetary policy is to maintain low, stable inflation over time

Monetary policy should continue to support maximum sustainable employment, while recognizing it's not directly measurable and is determined largely by non-monetary factors

Will continue to use flexibility of 1-3% control grange to actively seek maximum sustainable level of employment when conditions warrant

Because mon pol can exacerbate financial vulnerabilityies, bank will continue to be mindful that such vulnerabilities can lead to worse outcomes down the road

BOC will consider a broad range of labour market indicators

There is a bit more talk here about employment than I would have expected and that might be interpreted as being more dovish but, operationally, I don't see how this is going to lead to persistently lower rates for Canada.

At the same time, there's a stark contrast to this talk and the cycle coming out of the financial crisis, where there was a big push to 'normalize' rates and get back to 'neutral'. However that's certainly not unique to Canada.

The loonie is under pressure today on broader omicron worries with USD/CAD up 64 pips to 1.2784.

BOC Governor Tiff Macklem and Fin Min Freeland will hold a press conference at 11 am ET (1600 GMT).