Reuters published the result of its poll on the Bank of Canada overnight, this is a bit of catch up ICYMI.

Main points:

+75 basis points this month (say 27 or the 29 analysts surveyed) ... to 2.25%

+50 in September (majority of the 29) ... to 2.75%

More:

neutral range - where the economy is neither stimulated nor restricted by policy - estimated at 2-3% by economists in the poll

Most respondents said the BoC will dial down the size of its hikes to 25 basis point increments or lower in October and December, taking the rate to 3.25% by year-end

Reuters piece is here if you'd like more.