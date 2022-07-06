Reuters published the result of its poll on the Bank of Canada overnight, this is a bit of catch up ICYMI.

Main points:

  • +75 basis points this month (say 27 or the 29 analysts surveyed) ... to 2.25%
  • +50 in September (majority of the 29) ... to 2.75%

More:

  • neutral range - where the economy is neither stimulated nor restricted by policy - estimated at 2-3% by economists in the poll
  • Most respondents said the BoC will dial down the size of its hikes to 25 basis point increments or lower in October and December, taking the rate to 3.25% by year-end

Reuters piece is here if you'd like more.

BOC