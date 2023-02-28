1015 GMT, 0515 US Eastern time:

Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe and other BoE officials speak about crypto assets in parliament

1215 GMT, 0715 US Eastern time:

Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks at a conference on new digital technology and the finance sector

1230 GMT, 0730 US Eastern time

Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann, Panellist at EIB Annual Forum and Chief Economists Meeting, ‘Interaction of monetary and fiscal policy and financing conditions’ Luxembourg

Mann's looks to be the best bet for FX market related comments.