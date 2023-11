1700 GMT / 1200 US Eastern time:

Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Haskel is speaking at a Warwick University event

titled ‘UK inflation: How did we get here and where are we going?’

Sheesh, like many central banks inflation got so high because policy makers were in their 'transitory' denial for so long. Where is it going. No one knows. But Central Banker hubris won't admit that.

Anyway, should be some interesting comments from this.