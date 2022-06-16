I posted a preview earlier in the week:

The BOJ is expected to keep unchanged

its -0.1% short-term rate target

and its 0.25% ceiling for 10-year government bond yields

Reuters have a preview, here. Comments from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities:

"It's clear the BOJ has no intention of tweaking ultra-loose monetary policy any time soon,"

"But the environment surrounding the BOJ is changing rapidly,"

"If the yen slides below 140 or 145 to the dollar, the BOJ may be forced to raise its yield target."

Note that there is no firm scheduled time for the BOJ statement. Some time 0230 to 0330 GMT is a reasonable expectation.

Kuroda's press confernce follows at 0630 GMT.