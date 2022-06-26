Headlines via Reuters:
- BOJ must maintain easy policy, keep close eye out on market, fx impact on economy, prices
- Number of goods seeing prices rise is increasing due to rising raw material costs and weak yen, but appropriate to keep easy monetary policy as inflation not driven by positive economic cycle
- Maintaining ultra-easy policy is effective in achieving sustained rise in wages
- Must heighten households' purchasing power, inflation expectations to achieve BOJ's price goal in steady manner
- Sharp yen fall would hurt economy, heighten uncertainty
- Exports, output under stronger downward pressure than seen in April due to supply constraints caused by China's lock downs
The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged at that monetary policy meeting:
The Summary precedes the minutes by weeks (the minutes of the June meeting are due on July 26).
Full text is here: