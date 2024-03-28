Reuters have posted a recap of the Bank of Japan 'Summary' published earlier in the session.

Main points it makes:

BOJ policymakers saw need to go slow in future rate hikes

One member said Japan does not need rapid rate hikes

BOJ must communicate it was not shifting to tighter policy

Summary shows BOJ board was divided on strength of economy

USD/JPY meanwhile has made a small lap up and down again: