Reuters have posted a recap of the Bank of Japan 'Summary' published earlier in the session.

Main points it makes:

  • BOJ policymakers saw need to go slow in future rate hikes
  • One member said Japan does not need rapid rate hikes
  • BOJ must communicate it was not shifting to tighter policy
  • Summary shows BOJ board was divided on strength of economy

USD/JPY meanwhile has made a small lap up and down again:

usdyen update boj summary 28 March 2024 22