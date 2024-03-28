Reuters have posted a recap of the Bank of Japan 'Summary' published earlier in the session.
Main points it makes:
- BOJ policymakers saw need to go slow in future rate hikes
- One member said Japan does not need rapid rate hikes
- BOJ must communicate it was not shifting to tighter policy
- Summary shows BOJ board was divided on strength of economy
-
My post on the headlines from the Summary is here:
BOJ 'Summary' of the historic March 2024 meeting
-
USD/JPY meanwhile has made a small lap up and down again: