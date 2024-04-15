Reuters carried this report, citing unnamed sources for their information:
- The Bank of Japan is shifting to a more discretionary approach in setting policy
- less emphasis on inflation ... "Various data must be scrutinised, not just the inflation outlook" . such as consumption, wages and the broader economy
BOJ next meet on April 25 & 26, and will issue fresh quarterly growth and CPI projections
- BOJ is expected to project inflation to stay around its 2% target through early 2027
More at that link above, worth a read if you are interested.
---
Dats ahead for the BOJ: