While we wait for Japan's largest union federation, Rengo, to release its survey compiling the results of the salary negotiations some time today, Friday, 15 March 2024, UBS say the Bank of Japan will wait for further information.

there are still good reasons why the 26 April meeting might be favored by the BoJ

While the wage rise agreed by the large corporations sets the upper limit for corporate Japan as a whole, the amount of pass-through to small and medium-sized firms will only become evident in the second (22 March) and third (4 April) rounds of negotiations

The second round in particular is typically considered crucial, as it will cover over half of the total number of firms in scope.

UBS go on to say that even if the BoJ move next week (the meeting is on the 18th and 19th) change will be glacial: