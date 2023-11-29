Earlier today we had comments from Bank of Japan Policy Board Member Adachi:

Adachi effectively stuck a floor under USD/JPY for the session with his denial that Governor Ueda is looking for ways to end the Bank's negative interest rate policy as a report in Japanese media yesterday stated:

Adachi emphasized that:

recent tweaks to YCC were not policy change

now is not the time to say the Bank's inflation target has been met

policy will remain easy

USD/JPY is back above 147.00. For now at least: