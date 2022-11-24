The Bank of Mexico meeting minutes are trickling out:

The USDMXN has been trading near lows going back to 2020 one

Looking at the weekly chart below, the range between 19.4099 and 19.595 slowed the declines in 2021 and 2022. The last few week, has seen the price trade below that area on the overall USD weakness. If the sellers are to remain in control, staying below that area would give the sellers full control in the short term at least.

The price has been below the 100/200 week MA (blue and green lines) on a closing basis since August (there was one spike above in September that was quickly reversed). Stay below those levels keep the sellers in control longer term.

USDMXN more bearish on the weekly chart