Bank of Mexico's deputy governor Jonathan Heath is on the wires saying:

sees a terminal interest rate reaching between 11.25% and 11.75%, but says a lot can change

rate hiking cycle is nearing its terminal rate

monetary posture clearly restrictive

once terminal rate is reached, we will leave rates at that level for a good amount of time to allow monetary policy to take effect

forward guidance in the last policy statement of the smaller rate hike in March is not a commitment. Ultimate decision is data dependent

sees inflationary pressures starting to move to more local, domestic factors from global pressures

sees inflationary pressures starting to move to more local, domestic factors from global pressures

stickiness of inflation

Recall that the Bank of Mexico surprised the markets with a 50 basis point hike last week that took the rate to 11%.

USDMXN below the 100 hour MA and tests the lows

Looking at the hourly chart, the price of the USDMXN moved to a new low going back to 2018, but could not maintain downside momentum. The corrective move took the price back above its 100 hour moving average yesterday and above a swing area between 18.7069 and 18.7313, but failed and rotated back to the downside. Today, the price once again moved back above the 100 hour moving average only to fail once again. At 100 hour moving average currently comes in at 18.5970.

On the downside move below 18.47809 low from yesterday would increase the bearish bias. On the top side move above the 100 hour moving average – and stay above – as needed to get the pair off its low (high MXN). Until then, the sellers remain in control.

On the downside move below 18.47809 low from yesterday would increase the bearish bias. On the top side move above the 100 hour moving average – and stay above – as needed to get the pair off its low (high MXN). Until then, the sellers remain in control.