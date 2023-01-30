BoA preview the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week (statement due Weednesdy February 1 at 2mp US ET, 1900 GMT):

  • The Fed appears comfortable with downshifting the pace of rate hikes again in February.
  • We look for a 25bp rate increase.
  • We expect the statement to retain guidance that "ongoing increases" in the federal funds rate will be appropriate.

Also, FX forecasts out for the year:

boa fx forex forecasts 30 January 2023

On Europe equities :