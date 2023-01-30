Stoxx 600

The STOXX Europe 600 Index, also known as the STOXX 600, is a stock market index that is designed to track the performance of the 600 largest companies in the European stock market. The index includes companies from 18 countries in the European region, and it is considered to be a broad-based benchmark of the European equity market.The STOXX 600 is calculated by STOXX Limited, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse Group, and it is based on the market capitalization of the companies included in the ind The STOXX Europe 600 Index, also known as the STOXX 600, is a stock market index that is designed to track the performance of the 600 largest companies in the European stock market. The index includes companies from 18 countries in the European region, and it is considered to be a broad-based benchmark of the European equity market.The STOXX 600 is calculated by STOXX Limited, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse Group, and it is based on the market capitalization of the companies included in the ind

Read this Term