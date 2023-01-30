BoA preview the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week (statement due Weednesdy February 1 at 2mp US ET, 1900 GMT):
- The Fed appears comfortable with downshifting the pace of rate hikes again in February.
- We look for a 25bp rate increase.
- We expect the statement to retain guidance that "ongoing increases" in the federal funds rate will be appropriate.
Also, FX forecasts out for the year:
On Europe equities
- We think the next big theme for markets will be a sharp loss of growth momentum, as the full impact of the aggressive monetary tightening over the past year makes itself felt.
- Our macro projections are consistent with 20% downside for the Stoxx 600
