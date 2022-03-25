>
BOC's Kozicki: We are 'prepared to act forcefully' to return inflation to target
Comments from Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki
Adam Button
Friday, 25/03/2022 | 16:45 GMT-0
This sounds like a hint at a 50 basis point hike next month.
- The pace and size of rate hikes and the start of QT will be active parts of our deliberations
- Inflation in Canada is too high, labour markets are tight and there is considerable momentum
- Households on average appear to be in better financial shape than at the start of 2017-18 tightening cycle
- Household indebtedness is now above pre-pandemic levels
- High indebtedness could amplify the impact of rising interest rates
- Key concern is broadening of price pressures, around two-thirds of components of CPI are now showing inflation above 3%
- Persistently elevated inflation increases the risk that longer-run inflation
Inflation
Inflation
Read this Term expectations could drift upward
- Invasion of Ukraine is adding to inflationary pressures
The next BOC decision is on April 13.
