Front-loading rate increases now helps avoid need for even higher rates down the road

100 bps hike is very unusual and reflects unusual economic circumstances of inflation at nearly 8%

Strain of higher rates in short term will 'get us to the other side of this difficult period and back to normal'

How high rates need to go will depend on economy

We are projecting a soft landing but path to that has narrowed because of elevated and persistent inflation

High inflation argues for getting to the high end of neutral or just above it

Inflation is broadening because the Canadian economy is in excess demand

Employers can't find enough workers and they're increasing wages to find them

USD/ CAD The value of the CAD is strongly correlated to the strength of global commodity prices such as oil.As a producer and exporter of oil and other commodities, Canada benefits from stronger crude oil prices. When commodity prices rise, Canada's terms of trade also generally improve, and vice versa.Furthermore, a number of domestic factors can also influence the CAD. This includes interest rates set by the BoC, domestic inflation rates, trade surpluses, and foreign investment & direct payments. Read this Term is at the lows of the day at 1.2943 but that's come with a broad turn in risk sentiment on a big 'peak inflation 